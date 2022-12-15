In response to Huawei’s cooperation with BAIC, Chery and other car companies on smart cars, a relevant person from the investor relations department of Cyrus said that the company does what we should do. Regarding whether Huawei will give up cooperation with Celes, the above-mentioned person said that without this (situation), new cars will continue to be released next year. As for the specific models that will be launched next year, the person said, the details will depend on the later (official) release.

Caijing.com Auto News on December 15th, Caijing.com learned from the official website that Huawei has successively cooperated with BAIC, Chery and other car companies on smart cars. A person from the investor relations department of Cyrus said that the company should do a good job. Things to do. Regarding whether Huawei will give up cooperation with Celes, the above-mentioned person said that without this (situation), new cars will continue to be released next year. As for the specific models that will be launched next year, the person said, the details will depend on the later (official) release.

CATL announced two cooperations at the same time yesterday, signing a memorandum of cooperation with Huawei Terminal, and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Chery Group. Executives from all three parties attended the signing, including Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, Huawei executive director/consumer BG CEO/intelligence Yu Chengdong, CEO of Automotive Solutions BU, and Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group.