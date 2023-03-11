Thousands of people protested against the Czech government in Prague on Saturday. Under the title ‘Czech Republic against poverty’ they demonstrated against high inflation.

Thousands of people protested against the Czech government in Prague. Under the title “Czech Republic against poverty”, they demonstrated on Saturday against high inflation and called on the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala to resign. The participants also criticized NATO and called for an immediate halt to military aid to Ukraine.

The protest was organized by the new extra-parliamentary PRO party. “We have gathered here today to take a stand against poverty,” said its chairman Jindrich Rajchl on Prague’s Wenceslas Square. He would like a government that “first takes care of the interests of Czech citizens”.

Opponents of Fiala’s government accuse it of caring more about Ukraine than about its own country. Czech media reported that a protester called on the crowd via megaphone to tear down the Ukrainian flag from the National Museum building.

The Czech Republic has been struggling with record inflation for a year, which is mainly due to the rise in energy prices in the wake of the Ukraine war. In February, inflation was 16.7 percent, almost twice as high as in Germany at 8.7 percent.

The Czech Republic has provided significant military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February last year.

