BNP Paribas announces the issuance of a new set of Certificates Low Barrier Cash Collect on stock baskets. The new instruments offer a potential quarterly premium between 2.50% (10% pa) and 5% (20% pa) with memory effect and have premium and maturity barriers that coincide, since both are set at up to 30% of the initial value of the underlying shares.

The baskets of the 11 certificates are constructed to allow the investor to take a position through a single instrument on some of the most important financial and industrial companies or by following a thematic approach, allowing focus on stocks from different economic sectors: from the hospitality sector to the energy and renewable energy sectors, from the clothing sector to the financial services sector.

Luca Comunian, Distribution Sales, Global Markets Italy of BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking, commented as follows: “This new issue of 11 Low Barrier Cash Collect is the emblem of BNP Paribas’ ongoing commitment to developing the investment product offering. These new instruments combine broad protection – up to 30% barrier – and at the same time potential returns starting from 10% per annum. Not an easy goal considering that they come after a market moment characterized by increases and a sharp drop in volatility.”

How do they work

As regards the functioning of the tools, the new series of Certificates allows you to obtain potential rewards with memory effect on quarterly valuation dates even in the event of a negative performance of the underlying shares provided that the price of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level (up to 30% of the initial value of the underlying shares). Furthermore, starting from the sixth month of life, the Certificates may mature prematurely if on the quarterly valuation dates all the shares making up the basket of shares are equal to or higher than their respective initial values. In this case the investor receives, in addition to the monthly premium, the Nominal Value plus any previously unpaid premiums.

Certificates with underlyings denominated in a currency other than the Euro have the“How much” option which makes the investor immune from exchange rate fluctuations between the Euro and the currency of the underlying.

When and if the certificate will expire, they are expected two possible scenarios: if the quotation of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate repays the Nominal Value plus the premium with memory effect; if the price of at least one of the shares making up the basket is below the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst among the shares making up the basket (resulting in a partial or total loss of the invested capital).

An example

For example, the Low Barrier Cash Collect on Nexi, UniCredit and Leonardo (NLBNPIT1LSS2) will pay a quarterly premium equal to 3% (12% pa) of the nominal amount on each interim valuation date when the value of the underlying shares is greater than or equal to to the Reward Barrier level, placed at 40% or respectively equal to € 3.3352 for Nexi, € 5.8632 for UniCredit and € 3.4584 for Leonardo. Furthermore, starting from the sixth month of life of the product, in the event that on one of the quarterly valuation dates all the shares making up the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value (respectively €8.338, €14.658 and € 8.646), the Certificate expires in advance and, in addition to the payment of the premium, it also reimburses the nominal value (€100) and any previously unpaid premiums, thanks to the memory effect.

The memory effect also comes into play if the certificate expires: in this case, in fact, if the quotation of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the Barrier Level at Maturity, the Certificate pays the nominal value added to the premium plus any previously unpaid premiums. If the quotation of at least one of the two shares making up the basket of the certificate is below the Barrier level at Maturity, the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst among the shares making up the basket (resulting in a partial or total loss of the invested capital).