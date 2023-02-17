Listen to the audio version of the article

Versatile and functional. Dacia Jogger is the first model of the Romanian house to offer a hybrid engine. It’s a mix that offers the length of a station wagon, the roominess of multi-space vehicles and the sturdiness of SUVs. In just under a year, over 9,000 customers in Italy and 94,000 in Europe have purchased Jagger given that it is the most accessible in the C segment (available in five and seven seats), maintaining the best quality/price ratio in the category even with full hybrid technology .

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140: all the photos of the first hybrid in the range Photogallery28 photos View

Station wagon dimensions and European style

At the base is the Cmf-B platform, the same used, with some differences, on the Sandero, Clio and Captur. It is a platform designed and built for various engines, including hybrids.

The dimensions are generous and create a mix of bodywork, from station wagons to SUVs to multi-spacers. 4,547 mm long, 1,784 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The boot has a capacity of 708 liters which is limited to 160 liters in the seven-seater configuration.

There are two equipment options: Expression (only seven seats) and Extreme (both five and seven seats). Over 95% of the first Jogger Hybrid customers preferred the Extreme version, with an all-inclusive offer and six out of ten customers preferred the versatility of the seven-seater version.

The seats are arranged in a theater style, with the rear seats being higher than in the front row. As regards the space on board, we have noticed that all passengers can be seated comfortably.