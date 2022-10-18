Listen to the audio version of the article

World premiere for the hybrid Dacia Jogger at the Paris Motor Show, scheduled until 23 October. The first car with hybrid technology of the Romanian brand, the Jogger is exhibited at the Parisian stand together with the Manifesto concept and the whole range of the brand consisting of Spring, Sandero, Logan, Duster and Jogger. Among the novelties also presented the new logo baptized Dacia Link: a stylized D and C intertwined like the rings of a chain.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid

The hybrid Dacia Jogger brings hybrid power to the brand. The Eco-Smart solutions diversify by offering for the first time a hybrid engine that delivers 140 hp. This technology, well known in the Renault group, allows Dacia once again to rely on proven technical components and bodies. Orders are expected to open in early 2023, with a commercial launch in the spring.

Dacia Manifesto

The Manifesto concept car is among the novelties on display at the Paris Motor Show. A real “laboratory of ideas”, it was created to anticipate many possible solutions that could arrive on future Dacia models. In addition to having neither doors, nor windows, nor windshield, the Romanian concept presents innovative solutions such as the rear worktop with multiple functions to replace the traditional tailgate. The bodywork of the concept uses largely recycled plastic, derived from the transformation of the polymers used and with a mottled final result known as Starkle. This material will also be present on the new Dacia Duster, expected in 2024 and for the first time with recycled plastic components on the outside. As in the latest Dacia, here too the decorative chrome has disappeared. Airless tires are another innovative element of the vehicle as they aim at ecology and savings. The basic idea is durability: they cannot be punctured and are maintained for the entire life of the vehicle. Among the solutions present on the concept, and arriving in the coming years on the series models, we find the YouClip system capable of attaching a series of useful and modular accessories with great ease. On board there is the integration system between smartphone and car, already present on the Dacia models on sale, and at the front comes only one headlight but able to illuminate like a traditional pair of headlights. Among the novelties presented in Paris there are also new safety features such as the smartphone application designed to suggest when and where to take breaks. This new solution was developed by Dacia in collaboration with the République Software ecosystem, which also includes the Renault Group.

Dacia Duster Matte Edition

With over 2 million units sold since its launch in 2010, the Duster is among Dacia’s most iconic models. To satisfy the requests of the most passionate customers, Duster is the protagonist of the stand with the “Mat Edition” version. This exclusive edition will be offered in a unique configuration, equipped with a powerful and efficient TCe 150 engine, with Edc double clutch transmission, the best Dacia equipment and an exclusive color.