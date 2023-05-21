Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

The Renaulution strategic plan, presented by Luca de Meo in January 2021, set out a clear roadmap for Dacia.
The goal is to extend the territory of Dacia capitalizing on the brand’s success over the past 15 years. The strategy focuses on reconfirming Dacia’s values and increasing attractiveness through a more contemporary image.
Dacia has consistently implemented it the strategy of the Renaulution plan over the past two years. Initially, the marque’s entry into the C-segment was announced with the presentation of the Bigster concept. Subsequently, in 2022, Dacia’s exclusive position as “Best Value for Money” was confirmed and a new visual identity was introduced which identifies Dacia as an essential, cool, robust, outdoor-oriented, but also eco-smart brand, economic and ecological.
Interview – Guido Tocci Director Dacia Italy
In the first quarter of 2023, Dacia recorded a 29.4% growth in the private car market in Italy, confirming its business model with over 90% of sales in this segment. Dacia has also established itself as the best-selling brand in the private car market, with 28,913 registrations, achieving an extraordinary market share of 9.7%, which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.
Read also: Dacia Spring Extreme ELECTRIC 65, better performance and autonomy
Subscribe to the newsletter