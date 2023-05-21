Home » Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors
Business

Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

by admin
Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

The Renaulution strategic plan, presented by Luca de Meo in January 2021, set out a clear roadmap for Dacia.

The goal is to extend the territory of Dacia capitalizing on the brand’s success over the past 15 years. The strategy focuses on reconfirming Dacia’s values ​​and increasing attractiveness through a more contemporary image.

Dacia has consistently implemented it the strategy of the Renaulution plan over the past two years. Initially, the marque’s entry into the C-segment was announced with the presentation of the Bigster concept. Subsequently, in 2022, Dacia’s exclusive position as “Best Value for Money” was confirmed and a new visual identity was introduced which identifies Dacia as an essential, cool, robust, outdoor-oriented, but also eco-smart brand, economic and ecological.

Interview – Guido Tocci Director Dacia Italy

In the first quarter of 2023, Dacia recorded a 29.4% growth in the private car market in Italy, confirming its business model with over 90% of sales in this segment. Dacia has also established itself as the best-selling brand in the private car market, with 28,913 registrations, achieving an extraordinary market share of 9.7%, which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.

Read also: Dacia Spring Extreme ELECTRIC 65, better performance and autonomy

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Founder Securities commented on Ping An of China: The effect of life insurance transformation has yet to be tested. High cash dividends boost confidence._Stock Channel_Securities Star

You may also like

Why companies like Google need rules for home...

Woman and child found dead at the foot...

Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes...

PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed...

Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody...

The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also...

CITIC Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to...

“Prime example of the traditional preference for large...

Warren Buffett: This is the investor legend’s favorite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy