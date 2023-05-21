Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

The Renaulution strategic plan, presented by Luca de Meo in January 2021, set out a clear roadmap for Dacia.

The goal is to extend the territory of Dacia capitalizing on the brand’s success over the past 15 years. The strategy focuses on reconfirming Dacia’s values ​​and increasing attractiveness through a more contemporary image.

Dacia has consistently implemented it the strategy of the Renaulution plan over the past two years. Initially, the marque’s entry into the C-segment was announced with the presentation of the Bigster concept. Subsequently, in 2022, Dacia’s exclusive position as “Best Value for Money” was confirmed and a new visual identity was introduced which identifies Dacia as an essential, cool, robust, outdoor-oriented, but also eco-smart brand, economic and ecological.

In the first quarter of 2023, Dacia recorded a 29.4% growth in the private car market in Italy, confirming its business model with over 90% of sales in this segment. Dacia has also established itself as the best-selling brand in the private car market, with 28,913 registrations, achieving an extraordinary market share of 9.7%, which represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.

