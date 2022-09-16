Listen to the audio version of the article

The Dacia Manifesto will never become a production model. So what’s the point of producing a concept car of this type? Dacia with the Manifesto has created a real laboratory of ideas, concentrating in a single model many possible solutions that could arrive on future models of the Romanian brand. Characterized by its decidedly original line, the Manifesto underlines the importance of life in the open air for Dacia. In addition to having neither doors, nor windows, nor windshield, the Dacia concept features innovative solutions such as the rear worktop with multiple functions to replace the traditional tailgate.

Dacia Manifesto, sustainable concept

Being a real laboratory of ideas, the Manifesto presents a long series of details that we will find on the Dacia coming in the coming years. The bodywork of the concept uses largely recycled plastic, derived from the transformation of the polymers used and with a mottled final result known as Starkle. This material will also be present on the new Dacia Duster, expected in 2024 and for the first time with recycled plastic components on the outside. The passenger compartment is also fitted out with natural materials, such as cork, which covers the dashboard. As in the latest Dacia, here too the decorative chrome has disappeared. Airless tires are another innovative element of the vehicle as they aim at ecology and savings. The basic idea is durability: they cannot be punctured and are maintained for the entire life of the vehicle. Among the solutions present on the concept, and arriving in the coming years on the series models, we find the YouClip system capable of attaching a series of useful and modular accessories with great ease. On board there is the integration system between smartphone and car, already present on the Dacia models on sale, and at the front comes only one headlight but able to illuminate like a traditional pair of headlights.

Concept waterproof

Wash the interiors with a simple jet of water, without risking the minimum of one year. The Manifesto adds this possibility, thanks to its status as a “concept waterproof”. In addition, the removable seat cover transforms into a sleeping bag in seconds, while the modular roof can carry any type of load thanks to the modular and removable bars that bring to mind what has already been seen on Sandero Stepway and Jogger and, soon, also on Duster. Moving on to the motorization, the electric unit is combined with the four-wheel drive and is able to transfer energy to the outside via the domestic socket on the car.

Dacia, from low cost to essential

Dacia was born as a low cost brand, with a clear positioning within the Renault Group, the latter owner of the Romanian brand since 1999. In recent years there has been a significant repositioning towards the year, thanks to models such as the latter. generation of Duster or the recent Jogger able to change the perception by the public. Now the most suitable adjective for Dacia is essential, which translates into “if you need it, you will find it on board”. An example? Why equip a car with two or three displays, when the owner’s smartphone can be perfectly integrated into the vehicle, as with Dacia’s Media Control, thus guaranteeing essential functions? The news will also arrive on the security front. For the risks associated with fatigue behind the wheel, the smartphone application will offer a function that suggests when and where to take breaks. This new solution was developed by Dacia in collaboration with the République Software ecosystem, which also includes the Renault Group.

Dacia Jogger, the bed arrives on board

The pandemic linked to the Coronavirus, and the related bans on going out, have made thousands of people rediscover the desire to spend more time outdoors, increasing outdoor activities exponentially. Dacia aims to become the ideal brand for this type of customer, thanks to the mix of robustness and reliability offered.