Home » Dadvan Yousuf sued SRF – that’s what the public prosecutor does
Business

Dadvan Yousuf sued SRF – that’s what the public prosecutor does

by admin
Dadvan Yousuf sued SRF – that’s what the public prosecutor does

“Crypto-Wunderkind” sued SRF – now the public prosecutor wants to drop the case

The Zurich public prosecutor sees no violation of honor in a report by SRF about the self-proclaimed “self-made millionaire” Dadvan Yousuf. He is also suspected of having cheated, but defends himself against this accusation.

Dadvan Yousuf tells his story on November 3, 2021 in an interview with this newspaper.

Image: Alex Spichale

Dadvan Yousuf and the media: It’s a volatile relationship. Today, the 23-year-old, who became known as the “Bitcoin child prodigy”, is fighting with his lawyer against an SRF report that he describes as defamatory. But it started quite positively
April 3, 2021 with a portrait in the newspaper “Der Bund” and an incredible story: It was about his rise from refugee child to Bitcoin millionaire.

See also  iPhone 14 Pro 256G Gold Edition Unboxing

You may also like

Financial OneConnect 2023 Equity Seminar Successfully Concluded Nearly...

The Stewi company ceases operations

Dal Negro cards beat the internet: “Let’s let...

The National Bank raises the key interest rate...

The Cassation extends the protection to the iconic...

India has become a “sweet pastry”!Dario, Musk, etc....

What’s the worst that can go wrong? The...

Legance strengthens with the entry of Silvestri, Fanni...

Bodensee-Airport is climbing again

Diamonds no longer shine: prices down 18% compared...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy