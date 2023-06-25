Dadvan Yousuf sued SRF – that’s what the public prosecutor does

“Crypto-Wunderkind” sued SRF – now the public prosecutor wants to drop the case

The Zurich public prosecutor sees no violation of honor in a report by SRF about the self-proclaimed “self-made millionaire” Dadvan Yousuf. He is also suspected of having cheated, but defends himself against this accusation.

Dadvan Yousuf tells his story on November 3, 2021 in an interview with this newspaper.

Image: Alex Spichale

Dadvan Yousuf and the media: It’s a volatile relationship. Today, the 23-year-old, who became known as the “Bitcoin child prodigy”, is fighting with his lawyer against an SRF report that he describes as defamatory. But it started quite positively

April 3, 2021 with a portrait in the newspaper “Der Bund” and an incredible story: It was about his rise from refugee child to Bitcoin millionaire.

