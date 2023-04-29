Dagi Bee: That’s how she earns her money today

Dagmar Kazakov became famous on YouTube at the age of 18 as “Dagi Bee” – today the influencer runs several companies. Andreas Rentz/MTV / Getty Images

Dagmar Kazakov, aka Dagi Bee, is one of the most well-known YouTubers in Germany. She started her career on YouTube in the early 2010s and rose to fame for makeup videos and lifestyle content. Kazakov has a total of almost twelve million followers across different platforms. Youtube is no longer her main source of income today, as she says.

After initially appearing in a few videos by her then-partner – Youtuber Liont – Kazakov released her first own video in 2012 entitled “No-Gos bei Jungs”. This was followed by regular content: make-up videos, lifestyle – everything that occupied the young woman.