Home » Dagospia pinches Prodi in Capalbio. The former premier in the role of a “chic” runner
Business

Dagospia pinches Prodi in Capalbio. The former premier in the role of a “chic” runner

by admin
Dagospia pinches Prodi in Capalbio. The former premier in the role of a “chic” runner

Romano Prodi was paparazzi by Dagospia while jogging in a park in Capalbio Scalo

Romano Prodi he doesn’t seem to fear heat or fatigue (despite his venerable age of 84). The former prime minister was in fact caught by Dagospia while he was jogging on the streets of Capalbio Scalo, in the province of Grosseto. Prodi sports a flaming red runner’s outfit with shorts, a T-shirt and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun.

Read also: Romano Prodi scolds his heirs of the Pd: “In 15 years I lost half of the votes”

On 9 August the professor had celebrated the birthday at the Hotel Miramare in Castiglione della Pescaia together with his children and grandchildren. This is the first anniversary without his wife Flavia, who died in June, and his brother Vittorio. Before his birthday, Prodi had spent his holidays on the Island of Elba and his next stop will now be Sicily.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Weak demand: tire manufacturer Goodyear sends employees on short-time work

You may also like

Import duties and subsidies – Why vegetables are...

Bcc Iccrea Group: agreement for the sale of...

Mixed Performance for US Stocks as PPI Ends...

Who is affected by double taxation and how...

Related rights, between Rai and Scf transaction on...

Solar startup Neoom is expanding to Germany

Tim, Lupi: “Too many public interventions, the center-right...

Cantonal bank interest rates – Cantonal banks: Record...

Desire for corporate bonds, how investors are changing

The number of bankruptcies is rising sharply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy