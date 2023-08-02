D’Agostino: “Twiga too expensive, in the Meloni era you go to a farm in Puglia”

The map of Italian holidays according to D’Agostino: “It’s the summer of Puglia”

From Twiga to Puglia, passing through Capalbio. Robert D’Agostino, inventor of Dagospia, speaks in a long interview with La Stampa of the holidays of politicians in the Meloni era. It’s the summer of Puglia “Yes, everyone goes there. The prime minister wants to make the G7, it’s the region of the Mantovano undersecretaryof the minister Dense and of Bruno Vespa’s farm”. And it is also the region of “La Piazza”, the Affaritaliani.it event conceived and conducted by the director Angelo Maria Perrino which takes place as every year in Ceglie Messapica.

On the GiraffeD’Agostino tells La Stampa: “With the prices it offers, many stay away from us, and then there is Santanchè. For the Renzians, however, it is obviously not a problem”. While on CapalbioD’Agostino says that “there are no longer places on the right or on the left. The cultural reference points have disappeared. One is looking for a right-wing culture, but one cannot find it and sometimes it takes on improbable faces. Who is Beatrice Venezi? It is the season masks indeed, beyond the pathetic. They always annoy Giordano Bruno Guerri, who is so comfortable at the Vittoriale, but it is known that Meloni does not like it, unlike Pietrangelo Buttafuoco “.

Finally, D’Agostino also expresses himself on Cortina: “People in the “Ampezzo” attic. Those with chalets go there. The Roman generone who never tires of replicating the Vanzina films. People who, like in Rome, have always preferred the centerpiece between right and left. Where tackling means dividing up power. In Rome everything is managed as a group, it is no coincidence that there are about twenty clubs. Only Meloni goes to the seaside in Santa Marinella because Pierluigi Diaco recommended it to him”.

And he? “No holidays: I spend August in Rome, at most I go to Sabaudia for a few days for a dip, but what do I do after a quarter of an hour? My Dagospia site is not a job, but a pleasure. That’s why I will never stop. It’s my cinema, my entertainment, my day. Doing other people’s business is pure enjoyment. Then I think about what will happen in September, from Santanchè to La Russa”, D’Agostino told La Stampa.

