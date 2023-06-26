Dah Sing Bank Shenzhen Branch was approved to open in Qianhai as the country’s first “dual license” overseas bank-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Dah Sing Bank Shenzhen Branch was approved to open in Qianhai as the country’s first “dual license” foreign bank

On March 24, the Shenzhen Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau announced that it approved the opening of the Shenzhen Branch of Dah Sing Bank and issued the “Financial License”.

According to the announcement, the operating capital of Dah Sing Bank Shenzhen Branch is 300 million yuan. Chen Qiaoni is the president of the branch.

In July last year, the Qianhai Administration Bureau announced that, with the approval of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Dah Sing Bank adopted the policy of “allowing foreign banks to set up subsidiaries and branches in China at the same time”. Shenzhen Branch became the first overseas bank with “dual licenses” approved for establishment in the country.

The bank has a history of 75 years. It set up an office in Shenzhen as early as 1993. It registered and established the old Shenzhen branch in 2004. It was later restructured into a wholly-owned legal person bank and officially established Dah Sing Bank (China) in 2008.

At the same time, the branch can absorb fixed deposits of not less than RMB 500,000 for each domestic citizen.

In February of this year, the “30 Financial Measures of Qianhai” were released, proposing to explore Shenzhen-Hong Kong cross-border credit investigation cooperation, support the high-level construction of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Financial City, strengthen Shenzhen-Hong Kong bond transaction cooperation and innovation, and orderly explore Shenzhen-Hong Kong Private placement mechanism and other content, financial cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong has reached a new level.

In addition to the Shenzhen branch of Dah Sing Bank settled in Qianhai, in recent years, under the framework of CEPA, key projects such as the first Hong Kong-owned consumer finance company in the country, a public offering fund company, a joint venture securities company, and the Qianhai Joint Trading Center of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have been launched. Opened in Qianhai one after another.

As of December 2022, there will be 2,089 Hong Kong-funded financial companies registered in Qianhai. Among them, there are 82 former seaport-funded QFLP (foreign-funded equity investment) management companies, accounting for 91% of the city’s total, 24 Hong Kong-funded QDIE (overseas investment by qualified domestic investors) management companies, and 6 Hong Kong-funded WFOE PFM companies. Qianhai.

