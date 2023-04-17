Daikin checks the energy label for BEG funding / those affected receive comprehensive …

Daikin Airconditioning Germany GmbH

Unterhaching

Daikin, manufacturer of heat pumps, ventilation and air conditioning systems, provides information on possible contradictions in the energy labels of individual Daikin Multi-Split devices in connection with the application for federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG). All those affected will receive a corresponding letter from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), which will also include information from Daikin on how to proceed. Daikin aims to serve all customers[1]to provide full support to those affected by the review.

“We very much regret that for selected device combinations of air-to-air heat pumps, the energy labels that are necessary for the application for BEG funding have to be checked and reconfirmed on a case-by-case basis. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes and ask our customers to observe the information in the letter from BAFA. Our goal is to carry out the check as quickly as possible and to keep the effort for those affected as low as possible,” confirms Filip De Graeve, Managing Director of Daikin Airconditioning Germany GmbH.

Only smaller systems (output less than 12 kW) of air-to-air heat pumps with one outdoor unit and several indoor units (multi-split) are affected. All other heat pumps from Daikin are not included.

Until all measures to clarify the energy label have been implemented, Daikin is at the side of those affected with a high level of commitment and personnel.

More information can be found on the website:

www.daikin.de/begpruefung

[1] People of all genders are always meant; For reasons of easier readability, only the masculine form is used below.

Original content from: Daikin Airconditioning Germany GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell