Savers are benefiting more and more from the current turnaround in interest rates. The interest rates for fixed deposits and call money are currently increasing. But how much money would you have to invest in order to achieve an annual return of 1000 euros? This sample calculation shows you. You should also consider the compound interest effect.

The key interest rate is 3.5 percent – ​​savers also benefit from this. Because: For the banks, the deposit business is becoming profitable again and they are vying for your money with high interest rates for overnight and fixed-term deposits.

You should therefore no longer leave the savings on the checking account without interest, but either put them back on the call money account or invest them as a fixed deposit.

The difference between fixed and overnight money

The difference between fixed and call money is simple. The cash account is suitable for the reserve of an emergency fund. Within a day you can access your money – but still receive interest from your bank.

At the fixed deposit Do you leave your money in the bank for a set period of time when you cannot access it, or only for a hefty fee. The periods range from six months to several years. The longer you invest it, the higher interest you can earn.

Due to the availability of money, fixed-term deposits earn better interest than overnight deposits. But what interest can you collect and how much money would you have to set aside to collect 1000 euros in interest per year?

3.5 percent interest on fixed deposits

Suppose you want to invest your money as a two-year fixed deposit. Then you can earn up to 3.5 percent interest at European banks. In order to achieve a return of 1000 euros, you would have to invest 28,572 euros. In addition, you would benefit from the compound interest effect in the second year and even achieve a return of 1035 euros.

You currently receive up to 2.5 percent interest per year for overnight money, which is significantly less than with fixed-term deposits. In order to get 1000 euros of interest paid out, you would have to deposit a whole 40,000 euros in the call money account. Some banks pay interest on call money quarterly or even monthly. Even then you benefit from the compound interest effect. Depending on the bank, it may also be that you would have to set aside slightly less than 40,000 euros.

What is certain, however, is that 40,000 euros in the call money account is an enormous sum, with which better interest income could be achieved as a fixed deposit. If you are sure that you will not need the money in the next two years, you should consider investing it as a fixed-term deposit.

