Daily money: These 34 savings banks still do not pay any interest

Some savings banks still do not pay interest on current account accounts, even though the ECB has increased key interest rates in recent years.

On average, savings banks pay 0.59 percent interest on current account accounts, but there are still 34 savings banks that pay 0.0 percent interest.

This is shown by an evaluation of the comparison portal Tagesgeldvergleich.net. Read here which savings banks don’t pay interest.

The current phase of interest rate increases is completely bypassing the savers of some savings banks. An evaluation of the comparison portal tagesgeldvergleich.net shows that 34 savings banks still do not pay any interest on overnight money.

However, the fact that the savings banks are still offering 0.0 percent interest may come as a surprise to the affected customers. Because: The European Central Bank (ECB) initiated the interest rate turnaround more than a year ago.

Since then, it has continuously increased key interest rates. She even seems to be reaching her climax now. Experts expect that the ECB could raise interest rates for the last time in September. It has not lowered interest rates once since July 2022.

These 34 savings banks do not pay any interest

The vast majority of bank customers have noticed the phase of interest rate increases, even if sometimes only to a small extent. However, in some cases there is over three percent interest in the daily money.

And some other savings banks are also paying interest to their customers again. The evaluation shows that savings banks have an average interest rate of 0.59 percent. The table below shows which savings banks pay 0.0 percent interest.

