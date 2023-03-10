Dhe commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has big plans for 2023 after a good run last year. The total turnover should increase to 55 billion to 57 billion euros, as the company announced on Friday in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart. Between 53 billion and 55 billion euros of this should come from the vehicle business.

Earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special effects are expected to increase “significantly” compared to the previous year’s figure of 4.0 billion euros. At Daimler Truck, “significantly” means by at least 15 percent. Financial experts on the stock market had calculated only a slight increase of 4.2 billion euros. In the industrial business – i.e. excluding financial services – the operating margin should be 7.5 to 9 percent after 7.7 percent in the previous year.

Daimler is assuming strong development in the sales markets that are important for the company. The group estimates sales worldwide at 510,000 to 530,000 trucks and buses and thus roughly at the previous year’s level of around 520,000.

Thanks to increased sales and price increases, sales climbed by 28 percent to 50.9 billion euros last year. Adjusted operating profit increased by 55 percent to 3.96 billion euros. However, experts had hoped for a little more from the fourth quarter. The bottom line is that the group increased earnings per share by 14 percent to EUR 3.24. Daimler Truck intends to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share, which is as much as expected.