Listen to the audio version of the article

Due to the high bills almost one in ten (9%) stables are at risk of closing. The alarming data comes from Coldiretti, on the occasion of the opening of the Agricultural and Zootechnical Fair of Montichiari, the most important Italian event at international level dedicated to breeding. The last announced stop is that of Latte Trento, which due to costs has blocked the production of Trentingrana with the closure of the Pinzolo dairy.

Italian farmers are throttled by increases in production costs, not just energy: + 95% for feed, + 110% for diesel and + 500% for the electricity bills needed to power the milking and milk storage systems . The situation is particularly difficult in mountain stables, where the expensive bills are forcing some companies, according to Coldiretti, even to slaughter animals, with a decrease in milk production of 15% which impacts on the production of mountain pasture cheeses.

To the difficulties brought by the war in Ukraine, Coldiretti recalls, there is also the problem of the revision of the EU directive on industrial emissions, which ends up equating a barn with 150 cows to an incinerator or a highly polluting factory. The new rules risk affecting around 180,000 farms, exposing them to the risk of closure with a domino effect on related activities. Hence the association’s request to review the directive, which does not take into account the circularity of livestock activity, in terms of sustainability, as well as the reductions in emissions achieved by the sector in recent years. “When a stable closes – said the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – an entire system is lost, made up of animals, meadows for fodder, typical cheeses and above all people committed to fighting, often for entire generations, depopulation and the degradation. The closure of a livestock farm also means that it will never reopen again, with the loss of animals and their genetic heritage, which has been preserved and valued by generations of breeders ».