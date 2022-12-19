Listen to the audio version of the article

An enchanting and difficult challenge. The Dakar 2023 Rally, for the fourth consecutive year, crosses the Arabian peninsula from west to east, starting on December 31 from western Arabia and concluding on January 15 in Dammam, the city with the largest port on the Persian Gulf.

Dakar 2023: a journey of over 8,500 kilometres

In the 45th edition of the most famous rally raid in the world, over a thousand drivers and navigators who make up 365 crews are called to face a fascinating route from west to east of the Arabian peninsula of over 8,500 km between sand dunes, isolated deserts and rugged stony ground distributed over 15 days and 14 stages. These days also include four days of excursions to the Empty Quarter, the largest sand desert in the world located in the southernmost part of the Arabian peninsula.

Dakar: general characteristics

Although it is very famous, the less passionate may not know exactly the characteristics of this great event. The Dakar is an off-road competition that covers large distances over a period of 12 to 15 days and is open to all motor vehicles, from cars to motorcycles via quads and trucks. The name, Dakar, comes from the capital of Senegal as the first editions (the first was in 1979) departed from Paris to reach Dakar. Over the years, several route changes took place until 2008, the last edition in Africa and a moment in which the rally raid had to leave the Black Continent for political reasons to move to South America, writing part of its history in Argentina, Chile, Peru and Bolivia. The third chapter of the Dakar that moved to Saudi Arabia began in the 2020 edition. In fact, this 2023 edition is the fourth edition in these sandy dunes. We remind you that the Dakar together with the Monte-Carlo Rally are the two iconic events that, every year, open the sporting season in the first weeks of January.

Dakar 2023: the program

The official start of the Dakar is December 31st with a prologue of the race on the Red Sea. While the arrival is set for January 15 in Dammam in the east of the country, on the shores of the Persian Gulf. There are therefore 14 internships scheduled with a rest day set for January 9 in the capital Riyadh. In total, the crews are called to cover 8,549 kilometres, 4,706 of which are useful for classification purposes. Obviously there will be an itinerant bivouac which will offer refreshments to the crews and space for setting up the vehicles thanks to the evening/night intervention of the mechanics. We remind you that in some stages, rings are foreseen, so as to keep the bivouac in the same place.

Dakar: a great challenge for men and women

The most famous rally raid in the world is known for pushing men and women to the limit due to the high temperatures of the desert and the thousand unknowns that can be found here. But not only. The crews are also required to do their best to fix their vehicles in case of damage or damage. A real challenge that every year always fascinates the hundreds of thousands of fans of this sport.