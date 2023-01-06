Listen to the audio version of the article

A crazy race that excites day by day. We went to Ha’il (Saudi Arabia) to witness the Dakar 2023 up close. We experienced the reaction of the Qatari prince, Nasser Al-Attiyah, when the race direction decided to give the T1.U (Audi) category cars the Balance of Performance, or 11 more hp (8 kWh) of power to “rebalance” the race. But not only that, just when the Audi drivers had more power, they found themselves involved in two accidents with Mr Dakar, Peterhansel, and the Spanish champion Sainz.

The decision: 11 hp more power al for Audi

The team of the four rings has lined up three electric cars which, to see them in action, are truly special. The sound is given by a heat engine derived from the Dtm which follows a continuous rpm and which acts as a Range Extender for the two electric motors. The system power is around 400 hp with a range of about 800 km. Particular is the shape of the car and the incredible work of the suspension, springs and chassis. It really looks like a desert spider that climbs the dunes managing to get grip in the most extreme points.

After Sainz’s victory in the first stage, the Audi team has always been among the top positions but without signing other category victories. And at the end of day 4, won by Loeb, the Race Direction decided to award the German team the Balance of Performance to the T1.U category cars. News that did not make the four-time Dakar champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah happy at all who, when asked what element makes his Toyota stronger than his opponents, replied “it’s me”. An answer that may be a joke but which makes us reflect on the psychological strength and awareness of his own abilities that the prince has of himself. After all, to win four Dakars and be bronze at the London Olympics in 2012 in clay pigeon shooting, he doesn’t lack the makings of a champion. In fact, perhaps thanks to the news of the 11 more hp, on day 5 he gave all of himself, together with navigator Mathieu Baumel, winning the second stage of the season on the Toyota and consolidating his advantage in the general classification to which is also added that of day 6.

Day6: two crashes for Audi drivers

Due to the torrential rains of recent days, in the pre-day briefing6, a change of route was communicated, i.e. the bivouac would go directly to Riyadh without stopping at Al Duwadimi due to the flooding caused by the heavy rainfall. A change that can happen given the changing conditions. But the news is that Sainz and teammate Peterhansel had an accident (independent of each other) in the same place with the request for assistance from the rescuers due to the conditions of Edouard Boulanger, navigator of Mr Dakar.

At this point, the road for Nasser Al-Attiyah with his Toyota seems to be traced even if the race is still long and the pitfalls are around the corner.