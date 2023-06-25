Dal Negro cards beat the internet: “Let’s let families play”

In the digital age, of smartphones and tablets, and now also of artificial intelligence and the metaverse, talking about playing cards, the classic ones for burraco or trump, may seem like a paradox. Instead, the Dal Negrothe Treviso-based company symbol for generations of family games, it is demonstrating that there is room for tradition. And which indeed, since after the pandemic, has been experiencing a new youth, despite its 95-year history, with annual growth 2.5% of turnoverwhich aims to exceed the 10 million milestone.

Thanks to the investments, the ability to innovate products and to focus on foreign markets. For example, 15% of the company’s revenues today come from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Northern Europe and Turkey. Playing cards always remain the flagship product, but educational games for children have been added to the catalogue, distributed over a network of 1500 resellers worldwide national. And alongside the cards for families or professionals, there are also limited editions created for brands such as Prada and Orient Express.

“We are very attentive to the needs of the market and of the various ages – explains this secret of longevity Francesco Saruggeri, CFO of Del Negro -. And then we have always stood out for the high quality of our products, an added value that is recognized to us. Finally, another success factor is undoubtedly the very short decision-making chain and the company’s approach to questioning itself every year”. In fact, Dal Negro has remained an all-Italian company, owned by the homonymous family and currently led by Francesco Dal Negro, grandson of the founder Teodomiro.

This year Assogiocattoli has awarded their Hit the color, a wooden banquet for the little ones from which six nice monsters jump out, as “Best educational game”. Furthermore, the company has also recently introduced the new DN Green line, made up of eco-sustainable and non-toxic toys.

“After the pandemic we have seen continuous growth – confides Saruggeri -. The product for families, playing cards, but not only, has returned to being sought after and we have continued to invest”. Thus a new fully automatic cutting machine has arrived in the Carbonera warehouses, where he is based, while a lot of work has been done on the packaging. 2022 closed with a turnover of 9 and a half million and an EBITDA of 9%. The goal now is to consolidate the position in the toy world, while maintaining the central role in the production of playing cards. In fact, by the end of 2023 it predicts that children’s games will exceed 20% of total sales.

