China Business News 2023-06-27 16:09:45

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The results of the national centralized procurement of Chinese patent medicines have been released recently, with an average price reduction of 49%. It is worth mentioning that a total of 16 listed companies or their subsidiaries have products that are proposed to be selected for the national centralized procurement of Chinese patent medicines. Today, the reporter called a number of listed pharmaceutical companies as an investor. Among them, Dali Pharmaceutical said that the announcement of the centralized procurement results is expected to help the company’s product market share increase.

Dali Pharmaceutical: It is expected to help the company’s product market share increase丨Company Q&A

