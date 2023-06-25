Dali Pharmaceutical: Xingnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicine_Oriental Fortune Network

Dali Pharmaceutical (603963) announced on the evening of June 25 that the company’s product, Xinnaojing Injection, is directly planning to be selected for centralized procurement by the National Chinese Proprietary Medicine Purchasing Alliance. In 2022, the sales of Xinnaojing Injection will be about 113 million yuan, accounting for 85.15% of the company’s operating income. Among them, the sales of Xinnaojing Injection in the above-mentioned alliance regions will be 111 million yuan, accounting for 80% of the sales of Xinnaojing Injection. 98.36%, accounting for 83.75% of the company’s operating income. The proposed selection may have a positive impact on the sales of the company’s Xingnaojing Injection in the above alliance regions in the next two years.

(Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company)

Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company

Original Title: Dali Pharmaceutical: Xinnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the centralized procurement of the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicines

