Home » Dali Pharmaceutical: Xingnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicine_Oriental Fortune Network
Business

Dali Pharmaceutical: Xingnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicine_Oriental Fortune Network

by admin
Dali Pharmaceutical: Xingnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicine_Oriental Fortune Network

Dali Pharmaceutical (603963) announced on the evening of June 25 that the company’s product, Xinnaojing Injection, is directly planning to be selected for centralized procurement by the National Chinese Proprietary Medicine Purchasing Alliance. In 2022, the sales of Xinnaojing Injection will be about 113 million yuan, accounting for 85.15% of the company’s operating income. Among them, the sales of Xinnaojing Injection in the above-mentioned alliance regions will be 111 million yuan, accounting for 80% of the sales of Xinnaojing Injection. 98.36%, accounting for 83.75% of the company’s operating income. The proposed selection may have a positive impact on the sales of the company’s Xingnaojing Injection in the above alliance regions in the next two years.

(Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company)

Source of the article: Securities Times·e Company

Original Title: Dali Pharmaceutical: Xinnaojing Injection is planned to be selected for the centralized procurement of the National Procurement Alliance of Chinese Proprietary Medicines

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

See also  Significantly lowered the 2022 annual performance forecast Goertek shares bottomed out and stabilized

You may also like

Pope Francis remembers Emanuela Orlandi and launches a...

Going to the labor court: Porsche works councils...

Schlein and Conte in the streets with the...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Santanchè, Meloni: “Refer to the Chamber”. That manager...

Futures companies will meet the financing wave?China World...

Energy poverty in Austria – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Anti Covid masks not in order. “But Minenna...

Why prophecies are often wrong, but still worth...

€1 tip for shopping on the ninth floor,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy