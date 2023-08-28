Dalian City Holds First Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation Docking Conference

Dalian City Promotes Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation with Conference

On August 25, the 2023 Dalian City’s first scientific and technological achievements transformation docking conference took place. The Dalian Science and Technology Bureau utilized the conference as a platform to comprehensively promote the “Dalian Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Working Mechanism” and provide an in-depth interpretation of relevant policies.

The purpose of the conference was to further enhance the integration of technology and the economy. Dalian City has formulated and issued the “Dalian City Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation Working Mechanism” to accelerate the transformation and implementation of scientific and technological achievements from domestic and foreign colleges and universities in Dalian. The working mechanism focuses on the full life cycle service of transforming scientific and technological achievements. It establishes nine key tasks, including joint mining of scientific and technological achievements, evaluation and evaluation, searching for market players, policy innovation breakthroughs, intermediary demonstration, corporatization and incubation, market-oriented application, industrialization fund use and development, and the construction of small test bases. These key tasks aim to address blockages and difficulties in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Since the implementation of the working mechanism, there have already been 524 scientific and technological achievements registered and stored. Districts, cities, counties, and pilot districts have organized enterprises within their jurisdictions to conduct preliminary docking.

During the conference, outstanding technology service organizations and brokers who actively participate in the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements were recognized and commended. Dalian University of Technology, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian Maritime University, Dalian Ocean University, Dalian Jiaotong University, Dalian University, and others selected 50 scientific and technological achievements with high technological maturity and strong integration with key industries to make key announcements.

The conference was sponsored by the Dalian Science and Technology Bureau and the Dalian High-tech Zone Management Committee. It was undertaken by the Dalian Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Capital Service Center, and Dalian Haichuang Investment Group.

Looking ahead, Dalian aims to establish a normalized achievement docking mechanism and will hold centralized project docking and exchange negotiation every 2 to 3 months, focusing on the new track and new kinetic energy. This initiative will inject new vitality into industrial transformation, upgrading, high-quality development, and motivation.

Zhang Xiaomin, China Daily Dalian reporter station, reported on the conference.

