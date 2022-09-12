More attention to innovative companies and a continuous dialogue. This is what Alberto Dalmasso, CEO and co-founder of Satispay, would like from the institutions. «The many young people who in the last 10 years have ventured into the not easy challenge of doing business and innovation in Italy, do not expect particular favors from politics, as it should be. They appreciate and take advantage of well-made start-up legislation, but then everyone in their sector works by building on study, skills and a sincere and strong desire to contribute to the growth of the country “said the entrepreneur during the 10Years Later event organized. from H-Farm on the Treviso Campus to take stock of the impact of Restart Italia, the first package of measures designed to support the growth of start-ups.

However, “the only thing we expect – he attacked – is that if there is a European reference standard for the sector, in our specific case the Psd2 Directive launched to encourage the birth of new European champions in payments, it will only happen. in Italy, where a system such as Satispay was born to solve the problems of merchants on electronic payments, pass a law on the Pos which, ignoring the European recommendation of neutrality with respect to payment technologies and systems, continues to speak only of dated tools such as cards, excluding the new circuits from the options. It happened this summer, while in careful countries like Belgium they approved the same law talking about the “obligation to accept electronic payments”, thus also meeting, and above all, merchants and professionals, free to choose how to fulfill to the obligation between a plurality of solutions on the market “.

In fact, the Italian law ignores the recommendation contained in the European Psd2 directive of neutrality with respect to payment systems, guaranteeing “equal operating conditions for existing payment service providers and new providers”. As if to say that fintechs should be put in the same conditions as banks. In the interest of consumers and traders. In essence, the law does not help in any way the competition between traditional banking instruments and innovative payments – those that according to the Politecnico di Milano are worth almost 10 billion euros – with the paradox that the talking transfer is mandatory for construction bonuses and other payment instruments can be regularly used on PagoPa, the Public Administration platform, but do not replace the Pos obligation.

«Initiatives such as Restart Italia – continues Dalmasso – have shown the urgency of an innovation policy. After 10 years, I thank you for what has been done, but I must say that until the order of priorities is reversed and the need to accelerate the scale up is framed, the urgency will not be satisfied. The establishment of a Ministry of Innovation is also an important sign, but still not enough. Innovation must be a cross-cutting priority. The governments that take turns deal with the great industrial crises of the country, which sometimes change their name but remain the same, giving them top priority, while it would be necessary to reverse the order and the top priority should be on today’s young and innovative small businesses. , because they will be the big companies of tomorrow, which will make it possible to retain talents and attract them from abroad. The country that will have the most innovative companies will be the one that will grow the most ».

For Dalmasso, the example of Psd2 must be looked at in the future, “as a key element to stimulate the continuous birth of other new companies that must not be discouraged by the idea of ​​having to deal with a regulatory framework that is not as stimulating as it can be found. in other countries”.