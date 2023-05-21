Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes are insured in Italy

The count of the damages caused by the flood in Emilia Romagna has not yet begun but it is easy to imagine that the amount to be paid, for the State, will be high. The government will have to allocate funds to restore the owners of private homes, shops, offices and industries invaded by water with structural damage and above all to the things that were inside. Despite being the European territory with the greatest seismic and hydrogeological risk, Italy is one of the few countries where damages from natural catastrophes are compensated with public money, financed by everyone’s taxes.