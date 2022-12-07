d’Amico Tankers, the Irish operating subsidiary of d’Amico International Shipping (DIS), has exercised the purchase option provided for in the bareboat charter-in agreement relating to the vessel MT High Voyager, a ‘MR’ with a deadweight of 45,999 tonnes built in November 2014 at Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea for an amount of US$20.8 million. It is expected that d’Amico Tankers will acquire full ownership of the vessel on 25 January 2023.

To date, the DIS fleet comprises 36 double hull product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 19 owned, 9 chartered-in and 8 bareboat chartered-in), with an average age for owned and bareboat charter equal to 7.6 years.

Paolo d’Amico, President and Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, said: “I am pleased to announce the exercise of our purchase option on the MT High Voyager, a modern and ‘Eco’ MR, built in 2014 by one of the most important Korean shipyards and which in 2019 we had sold and leased back from a reliable Japanese counterpart. Through this transaction, DIS continues its plan to reduce its debt and its breakeven, also because we intend, for the time being, to leave this vessel without bank debt.”