d’Amico International Shipping: ok to merge shares

d’Amico International Shipping (DIS), a company active in the maritime transport sector and listed on Euronext STAR Milan, held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. During the meeting, the decision was made to carry out a merger of the company’s shares in the ratio of one new share for every ten existing shares.

Following the merger, the share capital of d’Amico International Shipping will be equal to 62,053,278.45 dollars, divided into 124,106,556 shares with no par value. This process aims to improve the liquidity of the shares and facilitate trading in the stock market.

At the same time, the shareholders decided to renew the authorization of the board of directors to purchase and sell the company’s treasury shares. This authorization will have a duration of five years starting from the effective date and will concern a maximum number of 18,615,795 shares, including treasury shares already held by d’Amico. This measure will allow the company to have greater flexibility in the management of its capital.

