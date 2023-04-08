De Benedetti makes out Stefano Feltri for Emiliano Fittipaldi at the helm of “Domani”

There are maneuvers from the parts of Charles DeBenedetti. Despite his advanced age, the engineer is very lively and the election of Schlein as secretary of the Democratic Party has re-enlivened him to such an extent that he has written a book, “Radicalità” (published by Solferino, i.e. Il Corriere della Sera) in his support and to relaunch Tomorrowthe newspaper also called “the Republic of the poor” due to the fact that it was founded when Debenedetti lost the real molinarized Republic, due to the well-known events.

A young hopeful, Stefano Feltri, was called to direct Domani. who made the deputy director of Il Fatto Quotidiano breaking with Travaglio. However something must have gone wrong because he was given the welcome non-consensual, as Feltri himself explains in his blog. In short, Carlo Debenedetti kicked him out to put him in charge Emiliano Fittipaldi, an investigative journalist who was his deputy, best known for the Vatileaks affair. He kicked him out in a rather atrocious way, i.e. he didn’t let him know anything since the night before he was on TV perculating Renzi about the fact that he wasn’t a journalist and that he didn’t “feel like his colleague” not knowing that he would only be for one night again.

And this is the first part.

Damilano outside Rai finds usbergo Until tomorrow”?

The second part of the story concerns instead Marco Damilanoformer director of l’Espresso, from which he resigned upon its sale to go and host a program on Rai 3, “Il Cavallo e la torre”, an information strip that has been on air since 29 August 2022. According to Dagospy, Damilano would not be appreciated by the centre-right given that his main sponsor in Rai had been (and still is) the Pd. However Damilano has a good share, for example on 4 and 5 April it achieved a 6.7% and 6.8% share respectively, equal to around 1.4 million viewers.

It should also be considered that “The horse and the tower” was strongly criticized by the Rai unions also for the budget considered too high. And then there is the trait d’union between the two separate events for now and that is that Damilano has recently collaborated with Domani, that is, he has one foot in it.

Now doing what are called accounts of the servant you can easily draw a rather logical conclusion and that is that Damilano ends up being the director of Domani and therefore the direction of Fittipaldi is to be considered ad interim pending the real director. A deduction that begins to spread and is also taken up in an editorial in Start magazine edited by Gianluca Zappa.

De Bendetti, the maneuver to hook up to the Schlein

Behind all this, as we said at the beginning, there is the maneuver by De Benedetti to hook firmly on the Schlein maneuver that – let’s remember – he absolutely did not succeed with Matteo Renzi when he broke the Democratic Party. Since then, the engineer Carlo has been a bitter enemy of the Florentine. For example, on La7, Debenedetti said: “I have given Matteo Renzi a lot of advice, he has followed practically none… But I have lost hope, because Renzi is not a serious person. If you are a senator, you have to be a senator, not go to Saudi Arabia or deal with Russian companies”. In any case, now there is the “Schlein project” which the Engineer cares about very much also because Elly esteems it and enjoys talking about it in public with coaxing , smiles and big hugs and it is evident that the money of the former owner of Olivetti, which he managed to destroy in a decade by selling it off in pieces on the market, is liked by everyone.

For now, the only victim of the unscrupulous maneuver has been Feltri who, as mentioned, hasn’t taken it well at all. The traffic was strong and we’ll see if he wants to talk now.

But even Fittipaldi must be on the alert because the fin of the Damilano media shark has made an appearance around via Barberini.

