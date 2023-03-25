Home Business Daniele Luttazzi against Fiorello: “Jester who plays into Meloni’s game”
Business

Daniele Luttazzi against Fiorello: “Jester who plays into Meloni’s game”

by admin
Daniele Luttazzi against Fiorello: “Jester who plays into Meloni’s game”

Luttazzi against Fiorello

To the comedian and journalist Daniele Luttazzi the gag between Fiorello and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Viva Rai2 did not go down!. Sul Fatto, Luttazzi, responding to a reader scandalized by the curtain on live TV, called the Sicilian showman a “jester” who has an audience that does not notice the “fiorellowashing”, a neologism that can be translated into “pseudo-sympathy”.

For Luttazzi it is a question of one “communication strategy of certain institutional characters who host a showman aimed at giving a deceptively positive self-imagein order to divert the attention of public opinion from the negative effects of their political decisions”.

According to him, the Rai 2 audience “does not perceive Fiorellowashing because they trust the likeable Fiorello, like others they drink a certain coffee because the likeable Brignano drinks it in the advertisement”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Made in Italy Challenge, companies alongside young talents

You may also like

Fosse Ardeatine, storm over Meloni: “335 innocent people...

Veronika Grimm: “In terms of inflation, we’re not...

Mps: the Mef files the lists for the...

Wealth management in a weak market shows the...

The train haters lack respect

Giorgetti: emergency provision with 5% VAT bonus on...

Work, record vacancies and resignations in Europe. It...

Real estate: strongest decline since 2007 – prices...

Transportation bonus, the latest news: what’s going on

Flash News – Russia is stationing nuclear weapons...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy