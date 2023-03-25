Luttazzi against Fiorello

To the comedian and journalist Daniele Luttazzi the gag between Fiorello and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Viva Rai2 did not go down!. Sul Fatto, Luttazzi, responding to a reader scandalized by the curtain on live TV, called the Sicilian showman a “jester” who has an audience that does not notice the “fiorellowashing”, a neologism that can be translated into “pseudo-sympathy”.

For Luttazzi it is a question of one “communication strategy of certain institutional characters who host a showman aimed at giving a deceptively positive self-imagein order to divert the attention of public opinion from the negative effects of their political decisions”.

According to him, the Rai 2 audience “does not perceive Fiorellowashing because they trust the likeable Fiorello, like others they drink a certain coffee because the likeable Brignano drinks it in the advertisement”.

