Danilo Iervolino sets sail with the Ferretti-V&A yachts

Danilo Iervolino takes off with Ferretti’s yachts

After buying a football team (Salernitana), becoming a publisher by taking over the majority of the Bfc media group, Daniel Iervolino takes off. Literally given that from Friday 22 June his entry as anchor investor in is official Ferretti Group, one of the major yacht manufacturers in Italy which will make its debut in Piazza Affari on 27 June. Together with the Czech financier Karel Komarek, head of the KKCG group, Iervolino will control 10% of Ferretti, becoming its reference shareholder. Taking into account that the company’s capitalization in Piazza Affari is estimated at one billion euros, this means that the Iervolino-Komarek tandem has paid out around 100 million euros to become the second largest shareholder behind Weichai’s Chinese.

Less and less interested in publishing

An important investment for the entrepreneur from Palma Campania, who owes his fortune to the sale of his creature to the CVC private equity fund, the Pegasus Telematic Universityfor one billion euros. With this nest egg he then decided to become president of his favorite football team, the Salernitanatoying with the idea of ​​becoming a publisher with the purchase of the majority of Bfc Mediathe company that publishes the monthly in Italy Forbes. A year ago the turning point, with the purchase of the weekly from the Gedi publishing group the Espresso, a move that should have guaranteed him entry into the “press that matters”. According to well-informed people, only a first step towards the conquest of other important goals. In fact, Iervolino’s objective would have been to control the newspaper Republicfor which he would have offered fifty million euros, aims returned to the sender by John Elkann.

The support of his oilman friend Ammaturo arrives

Now that figure has been diverted to Ferretti, while Iervolino’s vocation for publishing seems to have already come to an end. On Friday 22 June, in conjunction with the announcement of Ferretti’s entry into Ferretti, the board of directors of Bfc media resolved to convene the shareholders’ meeting to decide on the withdrawal from trading of the shares ordinary shares of the group listed on the Egm of Borsa Italiana. Delisting which will be operational from 23 July. Currently Iervolino through IDI Srl controls 71.64% of the capital of Bfc media, JD Farrods 17.81%, Denis Masetti 0.42%, Alga Srl (controlled by Donato Ammaturo) 3.6%, Minvest Srl 3.6%, while the market holds the remaining 2.94%.

Alga will take over the small share still floating, thus assuming a leading role in BFC Media. In recent weeks, in fact, Iervolino had sold 49% of the capital de The Espresso right to Alga, a company that deals with events and congresses. At the head there Donato Ammaturo, leader of the Ludoil group, scompany active in the oil sector based in Nola, in the province of Naples. In short, the Espresso it is now a bell question.

Ludoil does not lack the resources to pull the newspaper out of the shallows: in 2021 the group achieved its goal of over one billion euros in turnover, with a growth of +165% compared to 2020. The Espresso, on the other hand, closed 2022 with a turnover of 5 million euros and a loss of 2.8 million, mainly linked to personnel costs. Ammaturo likes to expand into areas other than oil: in 2016, he diversified his investments by focusing on the relaunch of the fashion brand Frankie Morello Milan. Now he turns to publishing. Removing a heavy weight from the little bird.