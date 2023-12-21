Data boosted interest rate cut expectations, and U.S. stocks rebounded the next day after crashing. Micron once rose more than 9% after the earnings report – Wall Street News

The Nasdaq rose more than 1% intraday, the chip stock index rose more than 2% intraday, outperforming the market, Google rose more than 1%, its fifth consecutive rise. The China Concept Stock Index rebounded, once rising by more than 2%, and Baidu once rose by more than 4%.updating

Following last week’s CPI and PPI, data released on Thursday brought good news about cooling in U.S. inflation: the Fed’s favored inflation indicator, the core PCE price index, released at the same time as the final value of third-quarter GDP, saw annualized growth in the quarter. The growth rate did not stabilize at the previous value of 2.3% as expected, but slowed to the Fed’s target of 2.0%, the lowest growth rate in three years.

The annualized final value of GDP in the third quarter was revised down to 4.9%, slightly lower than expected; also announced on Thursday, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in the United States last week increased by 2,000 to 205,000, lower than the expected 215,000, and the number of applicants was close to the historical low level. This reflects the resilience of the labor market, which is conducive to consumer spending, the main force supporting economic growth.

Economic data reinforced market expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Major U.S. stock indexes rebounded across the board after crashing on Wednesday. Chip stocks performed outstandingly. The stock price of memory chip giant Micron Technology rose sharply after the previous fiscal quarter’s revenue and guidance for this fiscal quarter exceeded expectations and strongly sent a positive signal for the recovery of memory chips.

Wall Street News previously mentioned that Wednesday’s intraday drop was partly due to investors buying a large number of S&P 500 index put options. When trading is light, a small number of selling orders can crash the market. Comments have since pointed out that some observers blamed Wednesday’s collapse on a large number of bearish trades in so-called zero-day options (ODTE), but many believe that such a move on Wednesday will be driven by the prospect of slowing inflation and interest rate cut bets. It’s a flash in the pan.

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively opened higher. The gains continued in early trading, with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising more than 1.2%, the S&P 500 Index rising nearly 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 330 points or nearly 0.9%.

Chip stocks generally rebounded and outperformed the market. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the semiconductor industry ETF SOXX, which closed down nearly 3% on Wednesday, rose more than 2% in early trading and are on track to approach the closing record high set on Tuesday. Among the S&P 500 constituent stocks, Micron Technology, whose first-quarter revenue exceeded expectations by nearly 16% and whose second-quarter guidance was stronger, had risen by more than 9% at the beginning of the session. In early trading, the gain narrowed to less than 8%. In early trading, Western Digital rose by more than 4%, Seagate Technology rose by more than 3%, AMD and Applied Materials rose by more than 2%, and Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, and Broadcom all rose by more than 1%.

Leading technology stocks, which mostly fell back on Wednesday, rebounded. Tesla, which was investigated by the Norwegian Road Administration due to suspension problems, rose nearly 2.8% at the beginning of the session and rose by more than 1% in early trading. It will end the week after falling nearly 4% on Wednesday. low position. Among the six major technology stocks of FAANMG, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which rose against the market trend on Wednesday, rose by more than 1% in early trading, and is expected to rise for five consecutive days, or set a new closing high since October 11. Microsoft, Facebook parent company Meta, and Amazon ended the morning gains. Narrow to less than 1%, and the media said that after Apple published a paper to solve the problem of “running large models on mobile phone memory”, Apple rose by more than 1% at the beginning of the trading, and then continued to fall, turning slightly lower in early trading, and Netflix also fell slightly in early trading. Turned lower.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rebounded following the broader market. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index (HXC) rose by more than 2% at the beginning of the session, but the gain in early trading narrowed to less than 2%. The three new car-making forces that fell sharply on Wednesday performed differently. NIO rose by more than 1% in early trading, Xpeng Motors turned lower and then rose slightly in early trading, and Li Auto fell by about 1% after turning lower in early trading. Among other stocks, Baidu, which held the company’s intelligent computing conference, rose by more than 4% in early trading, Bilibili also rose by more than 4% in early trading, JD.com rose by more than 3% in early trading, Alibaba rose by more than 2%, and Gaotu Education rose by more than 1%. NetEase rose about 1%, while New Oriental rose more than 2% in early trading and then flattened its gains. Pinduoduo fell more than 1% after turning lower in early trading.

Boeing opened up 2.5% on reports that Boeing was allowed to resume 737 MAX deliveries to China.

