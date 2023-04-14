The big conference on data-driven marketing, data protection and data technologies welcomes top international speakers.

Data and data analysis are now essential competitive factors for companies, regardless of size or industry. Klaus Müller, founder and co-CEO of JENTIS

Vienna (OTS) – Vienna will be the data capital of Europe for two days: the Heroes of Data & Privacy conference will take place this year on May 24th and 25th in the Marx Palace. The event brings together interested parties from the fields of marketing, law and technology from all sectors and gives them the opportunity to get to know the latest developments and technical solutions in the field of data and to exchange ideas with experts.

Solution-oriented lectures for digital business

Data of all kinds have become indispensable in modern companies. Whether in small and medium-sized businesses or large companies, digital marketing and product development are based on the availability of high-quality data.

How can companies use data to drive growth? How can they protect the data protection of their users? What do successful data strategies look like?

These essential questions are at the heart of Heroes of Data & Privacy 2023. The aim of the conference is to convey solution-oriented content that participants can apply practically in their organizations.

“Heroes of Data & Privacy aims to enable companies to make the most of their data”says Klaus Müller, Co-CEO of the Viennese web tracking start-up JENTIS, the co-sponsor of the conference. “ Data and data analysis are now essential competitive factors for companies, regardless of size or industry. “

Big names in the program

Several international top speakers have announced themselves for Heroes of Data & Privacy. US software developer Lou Montulli will be connected from Silicon Valley to provide the historical context of the conference and to tell about his most important invention: the web cookie. The cookie is now considered a tracking tool with a dubious reputation, but its origins lie in the privacy aspirations of the early web.

The leading Canadian privacy expert Ann Cavoukian will talk about growth opportunities that data protection offers for companies. Cavoukian is the inventor of the “Privacy by Design” concept, which played a key role in the development of the GDPR.

The data expert and podcaster will learn how large German companies deal with data successfully and ethically Jonas RashediChief Data Officer of the Funke Media Group, on an expert panel.

These and many other speakers await the participants of the Heroes of Data & Privacy 2023.

Tickets available at: https://www.heroesofdataprivacy.com/



Heroes of Data & Privacy im Wiener Marx Palast

The practice-oriented conference for data strategies in a privacy-first world with 30 international experts from marketing, technology and law.

Datum: 05/24/2023, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

Ort: Marx Media Vienna

Maria-Jacobi-Gasse 2, 1030 Vienna, Austria

