Data protection – Meta is no longer allowed to display personalized advertising in the EU – News

Meta is not allowed to show personalized online advertising to its European users until further notice. The European Data Protection Authority has agreed to extend the ban already imposed in Norway indefinitely, as the EU regulator announcedThe ban will therefore also apply in future in all states of the European Union and the European Economic Area, which includes Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The Irish data protection authority responsible for Meta must implement the binding decision within two weeks.

The ban comes as the US technology giant announced on Monday that it would offer paid subscriptions to its European users who do not want their data used.

As the Norwegian data protection authority announced, this decision affects around 250 million users. In the summer, Norway forced the US group, which includes the online networks Facebook and Instagram as well as Whatsapp, to pay a daily fine of the equivalent of around 81,500 francs because Meta unauthorizedly uses user data such as location or browser history for so-called behavioral advertising.

Meta criticizes ban

The Scandinavian country then requested that the European Data Protection Authority extend the ban. Meta criticized the current decision as it “unjustifiably ignores the careful regulatory process”.

At the beginning of the year, the Irish data protection authority, which is responsible for overseeing the group’s European business, prohibited Meta from treating acceptance of the general terms and conditions as consent to personalized advertising. The company then assured that it would explicitly ask EU users for their consent in the future.