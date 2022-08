According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, as of August 2, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in the two cities was 1,617.896 billion yuan, a decrease of 13.679 billion yuan from the previous trading day’s 1,631.575 billion yuan. The amount of financing bought in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets on the same day was 72.675 billion yuan, compared with 65.674 billion yuan in the previous trading day; the selling volume of securities lending on the day was 762 million shares, compared with 621 million shares in the previous trading day. From the point of view of individual bonds, in terms of financing, a total of 2,378 bonds were purchased with financing, and 2,381 bonds were repaid with financing. Among them, the top 30 stocks with a month-on-month increase in financing balance and the top 30 stocks with a month-on-month decrease are as follows: (Data treasure)

List of the top 30 shares with a month-on-month increase in the balance of A-share financing

List of the top 30 stocks with a month-on-month decrease in the balance of A-share financing

Note: This article is a news report and does not constitute investment advice. The stock market is risky and investment should be cautious.

Super review, margin financing and securities lending

Restocking, margin financing and securities lending, two financing, financing customers, increase in financing balance, decrease in financing balance, leveraged funds