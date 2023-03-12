Home Business Data theft at Credit Suisse
The next setback for the big bank: data theft at Credit Suisse

A computer scientist in India is said to have stolen data from Credit Suisse employees. The bank has now informed the staff and taken measures.

Credit Suisse is currently not getting out of trouble. Latest bad news: data theft with information from employees.

The negative headlines about Credit Suisse (CS) don’t stop. On Tuesday it became known that the major Swiss bank was also struggling with a major data theft. A former employee “copied” the data of numerous employees onto a personal device, CS confirmed to media reports when asked by CH Media. The employees were also informed on the same day.

According to reports from Swiss industry portal «Inside Paradeplatz» and the international financial news agency Bloomberg, the stolen dataset contains the wages and bonus payments as well as the personal bank details of those affected. The data came from the years 2013 to 2016, according to the reports with reference to a letter from the bank to the employees. The bank does not say whether the data of all employees is affected.

“No transfer of data”

The CS is now trying to “contain appropriately” the incident, as a spokeswoman explains on request. Measures have already been taken for this – including legal steps. In India, courts are said to have been involved and searches and confiscations ordered, reports the German Press Agency (DPA).

At the same time, the bank is obviously trying to prevent alarm: “To date, there is no evidence that the data has been passed on or that it intends to use it in any way.” CS does not want to say why the employee – it is said to be an employee in India – then copied the data to his private device. However, one thing is clear: The employee violated the guidelines with the procedure, as a spokeswoman emphasizes.

The man did not hack the data from the internal system, but had “legitimate system access”. “Inside Paradeplatz” writes that the alleged data thief is a computer scientist.

Realignment in progress after billions in losses

The data theft comes at a bad time for Credit Suisse. Just last week, the big bank had to report an annual loss of over 7 billion francs. The share price, which was over 8 francs per share a year ago, then fell below 3 francs.

Only last October, the bank announced a comprehensive savings package and a realignment of its activities. However, this did not really ensure a lasting relaxation on the stock exchanges.

