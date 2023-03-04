A research project at ETH Zurich with Denner is showing for the first time how packaging can be sensibly reduced.

Unpacking an entire supermarket – that’s what Catharina Bening and Julia Bachmann from ETH Zurich have wanted for a long time. They found a suitable partner in Denner: big enough to be able to make meaningful statements, small enough not to lose track of things.

From 2019 onwards, the two scientists analyzed every single piece of packaging in the range of around 3,600 items.

How much packaging, what kind of packaging and with what CO₂ footprint do I actually take it home?

“What didn’t exist up to that point was a database that could say specifically: When I walk out of a supermarket – how much packaging, what kind of packaging and with what CO₂ footprint am I actually taking it home?” , says Catharina Bening, head of the circular economy research group at ETH Zurich.

The approach of just wanting to lose weight would be completely wrong.

The ETH researchers focused on CO₂ emissions and not on the weight of the packaging. Julia Bachmann, Co-Head of Sustainability & Business Lab at ETH Zurich: “We can have heavy packaging that would be good for the environment or good in terms of CO₂, but you could just as easily have a light material that would be much worse. That’s why the approach of just wanting to reduce weight would be completely wrong.”

Useful changes with database

“With this database, combined with the sales figures, we can provide much more detailed and expert information about where it makes sense to change something,” says Catharina Bening.

On this basis, it can be said where it is worth reducing or replacing materials, finding new solutions for a product or initiating recycling options.

The two researchers are currently preparing a report so that others can also benefit from their findings: other retailers or the federal government to make legal adjustments.

Optimizations are complex

Denner is already implementing findings from the database. So far, Denner has made the most optimizations for non-refrigerated foods. But packaging optimization, says Lisa Züger, Deputy Head of Sustainability at Denner, is complex.

A wide range of actors are involved along the value chain: “Can the supplier produce something at all and if so, at what cost?” The logistics process must also be taken into account: is the product still stackable and robust enough not to be damaged during transport? In the branch, the question of handling arises: What does something look like on the shelf and how quickly is it set aside?

CO₂ savings: Examples of new packaging

Denner has already changed the packaging of various products: Detergent Denner 3 in 1 Caps Ultra: By switching the previous packaging from plastic to cardboard, twelve tons of CO₂ can be saved every year. IP-Suisse Rindshackfleisch: Switching from a plastic to a cardboard tray with a thin protective film saves 15 tons of CO₂ per year. Wein Bio Toros Tinto Tempranillo Organic Wine: Denner sells this wine new in a lightweight glass bottle. Annual CO₂ reduction: eight tons of CO₂. Denner red fruit tea: Since the cardboard in which the tea boxes are delivered to the branches is now thinner, half a ton of CO₂ can be saved each year. See also Green energy conquers the Saudi stock exchange: sprint debut for Awca

One challenge is that customers accept a change. Lisa Züger shows a Spanish red wine: The wine is sold new in a lightweight glass bottle that is thinner and lighter than conventional wine bottles.

Züger says: “The bulkier and heavier a bottle is, the higher quality it is perceived to be. The light glass bottles fare relatively poorly in customer perception.»

20 percent less packaging

One type of minced meat, for example, is sold new in a cardboard tray with a thin plastic film. This saves 80 percent CO₂ compared to the previous plastic bowl. But that costs a lot more to buy than conventional plastic packaging, says Lisa Züger.

The changeover will therefore take place gradually over the next few years. The goal: Denner wants to reduce its packaging by 20 percent by 2025.