David Beckham’s OCD: ‘I can’t sleep if…’

Former footballer David Beckham: ‘I can’t sleep if…’

Even the stars have their problems. David Beckhamthe iconic former Manchester United footballer who also spent time at Milan, said he often stayed awake at night due to a obsessive compulsive disorder which has plagued him for several years.

“When everyone is in bed, I go around the house, clean used candles, flip switches so they are properly aligned, and make sure everything is in order.” Already in 2006, seven years before his retirement from playing football, Beckham he had revealed to the British television channel ITV his obsession with order and cleanliness.

“Everything must be ordered in a straight line – said the athlete – and things must always be even. When I put drinks in the fridge they must be even numbers, if they are odd I remove one and place it in another cabinet. If I go to the hotel, before relaxing I have to put all the brochures and books in the room in a drawer. Everything must be immaculate.”

