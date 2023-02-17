Home Business David Malpass, why did Trump’s man resign from the World Bank?
The president of the World Bank, David Malpass, has announced that he will leave his post effective June 30. The 66-year-old American economist notified the institute’s board of directors that he chaired for four years. Head of the international dossier at the Treasury Department, Malpass was appointed by Trump in April 2019 and his mandate should have ended in 2024. The president did not explain the reasons for his premature departure from the scene, limiting himself to speaking of having “decided to pursuing new challenges» and taking stock of his presidency. In the statement, he underlined that “the World Bank is sound, financially equipped and well positioned to have an impact in the face of global crises”. And he recalled the 440 billion dollars raised to respond to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis.

The end of his term gives the Biden administration an opportunity to choose a successor more aligned with climate and development efforts. Janet Yellen thanked Malpass for the work, praised his successes and said he trusted the work of the Executive Board for “a rapid and merit-based process” to identify the new president.

Malpass stumbled on the climate last fall by refusing to say whether he shared the scientists’ view on the role of man and hard coal in global warming. Then he apologized saying he was taken aback by the reporter’s question

