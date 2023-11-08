DaVinci Payments Fined $206,213 by US Government for Sanctions Violations

OFAC reaches agreement with US financial company to pay $206,213 fine

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Government has reached an agreement with the financial company daVinci to pay a fine of $206,213 for “violations of multiple sanctions programs” by Washington against the Cuban regime and three other countries.

DaVinci Payments, a payments and financial services company based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, has agreed to pay the sum to resolve its possible civil liability for 12,391 apparent violations of OFAC sanctions to Cuba, Crimea, Iran and Syria, territories with which financial transactions from the US are under control.

According to the Cuba-US Economic and Commercial Council, the resolution of the federal entity noted that between November 15, 2017 and July 27, 2022, the company, which manages prepaid rewards card programs, allowed them to be exchanged for persons apparently residing in jurisdictions sanctioned by Washington.

Despite the sanction, according to the Council’s analysis, “The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that daVinci’s conduct was not egregious and was voluntarily disclosed.”

DaVinci offers digital or physical payment rewards card programs through an online platform to corporate, nonprofit and government customers, allowing its customers to issue payment cards to select recipients, typically as part of a loyalty incentive, reward, or promotion for employees, customers and other beneficiaries.

However, between March 2020 and February 2022, during the course of a compliance review and subsequent investigation, daVinci discovered that on 12,378 occasions it had redeemed prepaid cards for users with addresses associated with Cuba, Iran, Syria, and Crimea.

After daVinci began preventing access to its platform from IP addresses associated with these jurisdictions, the company also discovered that it had redeemed prepaid cards for 13 recipients who used email addresses with domains associated with sanctioned countries during the exchange process or who apparently resided there.

The total amount redeemed by daVinci in this period was $549,134.89.

In its ruling, OFAC determined that an aggravating factor was that daVinci did not exercise due care when redeeming the cards, but considered several mitigating factors, including that the company “undertook a series of significant corrective actions, including proactively conducting an internal review, implementing IP address blocking from sanctioned jurisdictions, conducting real-time review, and blocking email address suffixes.”

“This case further demonstrates the potential deficiencies of controls that are based on information provided by the client rather than a holistic information collection system that can mitigate evasion or misrepresentation,” OFAC noted.

DaVinci Payments, for its part, “recognized and notified banking partners of the activity and took immediate action to stop the activity,” the firm said in a statement emailed to the US media. Compliance News.

Share this: Facebook

X

