MILANO – There are no course changes on the horizon. There Bce will proceed with hikes of 50 basis points, as envisaged by its own guideline, even though inflation is showing the first signs of slowing down. To say it is the head of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhauinterviewed by Bloomberg Tv al forums at Davos after yesterday the same American agency had speculated that Frankfurt could slow down the rate of increases, proceeding with an increase of 25 points starting from March: “We said very clearly that we still decide meeting by meeting, we are guided by the data, so it is too early to speculate on what we will do in March” Villeroy said. “I would like to recall the words of President Lagarde at his last press conference in December: we should expect to raise rates at a rate of 50 basis points for a period of time. Well, those words still apply today.”

The deputy director of the International Monetary Fund also spoke about the growth in prices Gita Gopinath, according to which headline inflation has probably peaked, but some of the “stickier components” such as the services sector are still on the rise in some countries. According to Gopinath, 2023 will be a “difficult year” even if there are signs of resilience. The new forecasts of the IMF for the global economy scheduled for the end of the month – added the economist – will not be very different from those published in October. “After going through about three rounds of estimation reductions, at least this time we’re not seeing a worse result. Although global growth will hit its lowest point this year, then there will be an improvement towards the second half of this year. year and then in 2024”

“We must prevent the spending measures” put in place by national governments “to tackle the energy crisis from remaining universal and unlimited over time. This could be dangerous” for public finances, “it is necessary to move on to more targeted measures”, he said instead the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paul Gentiloni, always speaking at the Davos economic forum. “If we continue with the current measures” the overall weight will go “to about 2%” and the reduction “of debt and deficit could be under pressure”, she highlighted. As for the consequences of the ECB moves on the economy, Gentiloni said he was calm: “The EU has a great capacity to adapt and therefore I do not expect that there will be serious tensions” on the decisions of the European Central Bank and on new interest rate hikes . However, the EU will have to succeed in “making energy measures more targeted” and dealing with “competitiveness problems”, he highlighted.