Home » Dax continues to barely move
Business

Dax continues to barely move

by admin
Dax continues to barely move

At the European level, the EuroStoxx 50 fell by 0.17 percent to 4362.28 points. In Paris, the sign for the Cac 40 was moderately positive, while in London the FTSE 100 was up 1.8 percent. In Great Britain, inflation had weakened significantly in June. This fueled hopes that interest rate hikes would end earlier than previously expected. This would increase the probability of avoiding a recession in the country. The New York Dow Jones Industrial recently gained a good half a percent.
The euro slipped just below the $1.12 mark at $1.1197 last paid. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at 1.1222 (Tuesday: 1.1255) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.8911 (0.8885) euros. On the bond market, the current yield fell to 2.40 percent from 2.48 percent the previous day. The Rex pension index rose by 0.27 percent to 125.12 points. The Bund future lost 0.35 percent to 133.54 points.

See also  Piazza Affari flounders after a thud Wall Street, over -2% Intesa Sanpaolo and ENI

You may also like

Putin raises the bar with the escalation on...

The Importance of Color in Business and Marketing

Refueling as expensive as it hasn’t been since...

Miami International Airport Ranks Second in Florida: Florida...

Electric trucks: trucks are energized

Monica Bertini, the neckline of the sports journalist...

Hong Kong Stock Market Surges: Hang Seng Index...

Carvolution collects 25 million euros for car subscription

Eni consolidates its presence in Indonesia thanks to...

Toyota wins Rally Estonia for the third consecutive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy