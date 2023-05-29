Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points

The ongoing US debt dispute accelerated the downward momentum of the Dax on Wednesday. The German leading index lost another 1.92 percent to 15,842.13 points. Thus, the strong price gain of the last two days of the previous week with a record high of 16,331 points has been completely consumed and the Dax, as market expert Thomas Altmann from asset manager QC Partners stated, is “back in its old trading range”. The MDax for medium-sized companies also fell further in the middle of the week, by 2.23 percent to 26,778.33 points.