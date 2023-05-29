Home » Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points
Business

Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points

by admin
Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points

The ongoing US debt dispute accelerated the downward momentum of the Dax on Wednesday. The German leading index lost another 1.92 percent to 15,842.13 points. Thus, the strong price gain of the last two days of the previous week with a record high of 16,331 points has been completely consumed and the Dax, as market expert Thomas Altmann from asset manager QC Partners stated, is “back in its old trading range”. The MDax for medium-sized companies also fell further in the middle of the week, by 2.23 percent to 26,778.33 points.

See also  The price of eggs in mainland China rose by more than 20% in half a month | Egg prices | Vegetables | Pork

You may also like

Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider

Long weekend of 2 June: the coastal destinations...

Get out of the agony – for a...

Ferretti Group, once again en route to the...

From “buying hardware” to “focusing on actual combat”:...

That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies...

Francesco Starace new Partner of Eqt Infrastructure

Fini rediscovers himself as an environmentalist: “The kids...

Build an all-round refined home appliance scene Xiaoji...

Panama Canal: Lack of water causes prices to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy