Dax expected higher at start on Friday

Dax expected higher at start on Friday

On Thursday he had after the rate decision the ECB half a percent lower closed at 15,734 points. On Wall Street, ongoing worries about the US banking sector weighed on sentiment. The most important indices ended trading in the red.

The official ones are on Friday US jobs data for April in the spotlight. Experts polled by Reuters are expecting a further slowdown and expect 180,000 new non-farm jobs – after 236,000 in March. According to data from the personnel service provider ADP, the private sector had created an unexpectedly large number of jobs last month with 296,000 new jobs.

In the case of companies, the Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas its figures for the first quarter before. The new Adidas CEO Björn Gulden has already prepared investors for a “transition year” and the impending first loss in more than three decades. But investors are hoping for the first signs that Adidas, like local rival Puma in China, has turned the corner and is growing again in the once lucrative market.

