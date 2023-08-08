Home » Dax expected lower at start
Business

Dax expected lower at start

by admin
Dax expected lower at start

On Monday he had hardly changed closed at 15,950.76 points. The flood of economic data kept investors on the stock markets in suspense at the start of the week.

During the course of the day, the Federal Statistical Office sets the final consumer price data for July. Investors are hoping for indications of further monetary policy steps by the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to preliminary figures, the price of goods and services rose by an average of 6.2 percent, not as much as in June with an inflation rate of 6.4 percent. One of the reasons for the decline is that groceries have not become so expensive recently. At the companies will a decision by the Taiwanese chip company TSMC about the multi-billion dollar construction of a semiconductor factory in Dresden, as it was said in circles of the Saxon state government. According to a report by the “Handelsblatt”, the federal government wants to support the factory construction with five billion euros.

See also  Enel: at the start of the buyback, the program provides for the purchase of 2.7 million treasury shares

You may also like

Tax on the extra profits of banks, how...

Excellence with Autism – When the perceived disadvantage...

BioNTech closes in the red by 190 million,...

Moody’s Considers Downgrading Credit Ratings of Major US...

The resignation of CFO Zach Kirkhorn was textbook-like

Proud Puerto Rican Pilot Fulfills Dream of Flying...

Sting to the banks, Giorgetti deserts the conference....

Persistently high inflation above 6 percent is slowing...

Bills, Arera: the stoppage in the flooded municipalities...

William Friedkin is dead, farewell to the director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy