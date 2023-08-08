Dax expected lower at start

On Monday he had hardly changed closed at 15,950.76 points. The flood of economic data kept investors on the stock markets in suspense at the start of the week.

During the course of the day, the Federal Statistical Office sets the final consumer price data for July. Investors are hoping for indications of further monetary policy steps by the European Central Bank (ECB).

According to preliminary figures, the price of goods and services rose by an average of 6.2 percent, not as much as in June with an inflation rate of 6.4 percent. One of the reasons for the decline is that groceries have not become so expensive recently. At the companies will a decision by the Taiwanese chip company TSMC about the multi-billion dollar construction of a semiconductor factory in Dresden, as it was said in circles of the Saxon state government. According to a report by the “Handelsblatt”, the federal government wants to support the factory construction with five billion euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

