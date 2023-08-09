Home » Dax expected to be higher at opening – investors are keeping an eye on China
Business

Dax expected to be higher at opening – investors are keeping an eye on China

by admin
Dax expected to be higher at opening – investors are keeping an eye on China

On Tuesday it was 1.1 percent lower 15,774.93 points closed. Concerns about the economy after weak foreign trade data in China made waves on the stock exchanges around the world.

The downgrading of the credit rating of some US banks by the rating agency Moody’s also weighed on the mood. At midweek, investors are turning their attention to the Chinese inflation data. Consumer prices in the People’s Republic fell in July for the first time since February 2021. The inflation rate fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year in the past month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent decline. Granted at the companies E.ON a look at its books. The energy group significantly increased its investments in the first half of the year and, following rising profits, sees itself continuing to grow. In the first six months, investments increased by 36 percent to 2.4 billion euros compared to the same period last year.

See also  Able Engineering Holdings (01627) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14% | Able Engineering Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Moody’s Places Credit Ratings of Six Large US...

Moody’s Downgrades Credit Ratings of U.S. Banks, Sparking...

ESOP: The 12 most important questions and answers

Weather, (almost) endless African heat: the “Cammel” conquers...

Gen Z and Finance: “We’re dealing with a...

Markets: Chinese stocks down on fears of post...

Offshore Yuan’s Decline Dampens Market Sentiment, Hong Kong...

Router: Providers require devices to be used for...

The FS Group to the European challenge: revenues...

China, new negative signal for the economy: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy