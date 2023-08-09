Dax expected to be higher at opening – investors are keeping an eye on China

On Tuesday it was 1.1 percent lower 15,774.93 points closed. Concerns about the economy after weak foreign trade data in China made waves on the stock exchanges around the world.

The downgrading of the credit rating of some US banks by the rating agency Moody’s also weighed on the mood. At midweek, investors are turning their attention to the Chinese inflation data. Consumer prices in the People’s Republic fell in July for the first time since February 2021. The inflation rate fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year in the past month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent decline. Granted at the companies E.ON a look at its books. The energy group significantly increased its investments in the first half of the year and, following rising profits, sees itself continuing to grow. In the first six months, investments increased by 36 percent to 2.4 billion euros compared to the same period last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

