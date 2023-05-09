Home » Dax expected to be higher at the opening – flood of numbers in focus
Dax expected to be higher at the opening – flood of numbers in focus

According to calculations by banks and brokerage houses, the Dax will fall amidst a flood of company balance sheets on Tuesday start higher. At the beginning of the week, the leading German index was initially up again close to the 16,000 point mark stalked before profit-taking pushed it down 0.1 percent to 15,953 points.

Investors need a number of quarterly figures digest. So has about Daimler Truck achieved significantly higher profits in the first quarter thanks to high demand and an improved supply of semiconductors. The health care group is against it Fresenius started the year with a significant drop in earnings. The automotive and industrial supplier Norma and the fertilizer and salt manufacturer K+S, among others, also provide insight into the books.

On the economic side, investors are waiting for the US inflation numbers on Wednesday and hope to draw conclusions about the end of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. In addition, investors are concerned about the Chinese foreign trade figures presented, which signal a slowdown in global growth.

