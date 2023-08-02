Dax falls after Fitch’s US credit downgrade

The euro came under pressure on speculation of an end to interest rate hikes in the euro zone and last traded at $1.0998. The European Central Bank had previously set the reference rate at 1.1125 (Wednesday: 1.1059) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.8989 (0.9042) euros. On the bond market, the current yield rose from 2.50 percent the day before to 2.55 percent. The Rex pension index fell by 0.16 percent to 124.41 points. The Bund future fell by 0.05 percent to 133.14 points.

