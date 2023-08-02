Home » Dax falls after Fitch’s US credit downgrade
Business

Dax falls after Fitch’s US credit downgrade

by admin
Dax falls after Fitch’s US credit downgrade

The euro came under pressure on speculation of an end to interest rate hikes in the euro zone and last traded at $1.0998. The European Central Bank had previously set the reference rate at 1.1125 (Wednesday: 1.1059) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.8989 (0.9042) euros. On the bond market, the current yield rose from 2.50 percent the day before to 2.55 percent. The Rex pension index fell by 0.16 percent to 124.41 points. The Bund future fell by 0.05 percent to 133.14 points.

See also  Work becomes "local" and "affordable". Thus the hybrid future according to the number one of Iwg, the co-working giant

You may also like

Unicredit, Orcel: “more efficient with each passing day”

Your savings bank now pays you this interest...

Uganda: the Italian De Lorenzo engaged in the...

Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop...

Miami International Airport Reports Strong Growth in First...

D’Agostino: “Twiga too expensive, in the Meloni era...

Lidl manager went from group to startup and...

Citizenship income, education chaos. Red alert of Municipalities...

Economic forecast – bleak prospects for Swiss industry...

Zurich Project by Zurich Investments: Opinions and Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy