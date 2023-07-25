Dax has a sluggish start to Tuesday

At the European level, the EuroStoxx 50 fell by 0.17 percent to 4362.28 points. In Paris, the sign for the Cac 40 was moderately positive, while in London the FTSE 100 was up 1.8 percent. In Great Britain, inflation had weakened significantly in June. This fueled hopes that interest rate hikes would end earlier than previously expected. This would increase the probability of avoiding a recession in the country. The New York Dow Jones Industrial recently gained a good half a percent.

The euro slipped just below the $1.12 mark at $1.1197 last paid. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference rate at 1.1222 (Tuesday: 1.1255) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.8911 (0.8885) euros. On the bond market, the current yield fell to 2.40 percent from 2.48 percent the previous day. The Rex pension index rose by 0.27 percent to 125.12 points. The Bund future lost 0.35 percent to 133.54 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

