Dax higher at start after strong Apple numbers

Dax higher at start after strong Apple numbers

Before the important US jobs report the Dax reduced its previous weekly loss on Friday. On the market, the recovery was mainly attributed to strong numbers from Apple, which were published the night before after the US market closed.

The The leading index rose 0.71 percent to 15,845.85 points in early trading. In the course of the week, it initially climbed just over 16,000 points, but then came under pressure, which ultimately resulted in a weekly minus of half a percent. The MDax rose by 0.47 percent on Friday to 27,442.79 points, while the leading eurozone index, the EuroStoxx 50, rose by 0.4 percent.

The weekly conclusion now probably depends on the US jobs report in the afternoon – the last highlight of the week after the interest rate decisions by the Fed and the ECB. “The The ideal scenario for the stock markets at the moment is certainly a labor market that is stablebut not booming or even overheating,” explained portfolio manager Thomas Altmann from QC Partners.

