Dax investors still optimistic ahead of Fed decision

According to analysts, investors are hoping that the US monetary authorities will hike rates by 25 basis points and then pause. “Should Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasize that risks in the banking sector are a reason not to raise interest rates further, the stock market could continue to rally,” said analyst Konstantin Oldenburger of broker CMC Markets. On the other hand, should Powell make it clear that inflation is still well above target and that the problems in the banking sector are not really a concern, selling should begin.